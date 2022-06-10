Buying a AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC), which is $0.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.414 after opening rate of $0.3001 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.28 before closing at $0.30.Recently in News on May 31, 2022, AnPac Bio Reports 49.1% Decrease in Net Loss in First Quarter of Fiscal 2022. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, announced today its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company’s financial statements and related financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company’s independent registered accountant. These financial results could differ materially if they were reviewed by the Company’s independent registered accountant. You can read further details here

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2025 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) full year performance was -92.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. shares are logging -93.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $5.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3174452 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) recorded performance in the market was -71.65%, having the revenues showcasing -49.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.42M, as it employees total of 89 workers.

Specialists analysis on AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5344, with a change in the price was noted -0.82. In a similar fashion, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -70.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,054,516 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

Raw Stochastic average of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.40%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -73.60%, alongside a downfall of -92.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.13% during last recorded quarter.