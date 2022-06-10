BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is on the roll with an average volume of 560.17K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) was valued at $2.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.25 while reaching the peak value of $2.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.97. The stock current value is $2.05.Recently in News on May 31, 2022, BIT Mining Announces First Closing of Bee Computing Acquisition. BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) (“BIT Mining” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced it has successfully completed the first closing of its previously announced share exchange agreement dated April 5, 2021 (as amended and restated in April 2022, the “Amended and Restated Share Exchange Agreement”) entered into by the Company and the shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”) of Bee Computing (HK) Limited (“Bee Computing”). At the first closing of the Amended and Restated Share Exchange Agreement, the Company today issued 16,038,930 of its Class A ordinary shares to the Selling Shareholders. The first closing occurred following the satisfaction or waiver of certain required closing conditions, including, among others, Bee Computing’s completion of certain reorganization steps and other customary conditions. You can read further details here

BIT Mining Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.28 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.09 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) full year performance was -73.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BIT Mining Limited shares are logging -86.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.09 and $14.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 678877 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) recorded performance in the market was -66.61%, having the revenues showcasing -29.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 146.88M, as it employees total of 153 workers.

Analysts verdict on BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.49, with a change in the price was noted -2.86. In a similar fashion, BIT Mining Limited posted a movement of -58.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 609,940 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTCM is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of BIT Mining Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.23%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of BIT Mining Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.03%, alongside a downfall of -73.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 75.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.07% during last recorded quarter.