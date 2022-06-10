AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) was valued at $1.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.67 while reaching the peak value of $1.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.55. The stock current value is $1.78.Recently in News on May 20, 2022, Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Vote “FOR” the Charter Amendment Proposal – To Increase the Number of Authorized Shares of Common Stock. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced that leading proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS), in addition to the Company’s Board of Directors and proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis, has recommended that the Company’s stockholders vote in favor of the proposal to amend the Company’s Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, to increase the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock, $0.001 par value per share, from 80,000,000 to 150,000,000 at the upcoming adjourned annual meeting of stockholders to be held on May 27, 2022 (“Annual Meeting”). You can read further details here

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3700 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $1.1300 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) full year performance was -71.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are logging -72.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.13 and $6.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1117917 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) recorded performance in the market was -15.24%, having the revenues showcasing -7.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 123.19M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5973, with a change in the price was noted -0.06. In a similar fashion, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -3.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,059,664 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AQB is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.96%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AquaBounty Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.33%, alongside a downfall of -71.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.77% during last recorded quarter.