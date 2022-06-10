Analysts Mean recommendation for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) was 2.20: Is this the key time?

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is priced at $201.65 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $196.80 and reached a high price of $204.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $198.35. The stock touched a low price of $196.195.Recently in News on June 6, 2022, Tractor Supply on Track to Deliver Record Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Company Achieves Milestone of over 200 Garden Center Projects Completed and Announces Enhanced Mobile App Personalization for Pets. You can read further details here

Tractor Supply Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $241.54 on 03/31/22, with the lowest value was $166.49 for the same time period, recorded on 05/25/22.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) full year performance was 12.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tractor Supply Company shares are logging -16.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $166.49 and $241.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1135717 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) recorded performance in the market was -15.49%, having the revenues showcasing -11.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.66B, as it employees total of 22000 workers.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Tractor Supply Company a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 212.81, with a change in the price was noted -20.32. In a similar fashion, Tractor Supply Company posted a movement of -9.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,166,486 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TSCO is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tractor Supply Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.38%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tractor Supply Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.26%, alongside a boost of 12.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.92% during last recorded quarter.