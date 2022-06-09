The Stars are Aligning for Holders of SQL Technologies Corp. (SKYX)

At the end of the latest market close, SQL Technologies Corp. (SKYX) was valued at $2.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.09 while reaching the peak value of $2.77 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.09. The stock current value is $2.39.Recently in News on June 1, 2022, Sky Technologies Initiates Orders for Hundreds of Thousands of its Generation-1 Safe Smart Plug & Play Products in Preparation for a 2022 Commercial Launch. SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (“Sky Technologies” “Sky” or “the Company”), a Company significantly enhancing safety in homes and buildings as well as smart home lifestyle, with highly disruptive smart platform technologies and over 60 issued and pending patents globally, today announced that the Company has placed initial production orders for hundreds of thousands of Sky safe smart home products – positioning the Company for its initial commercialization planned for the second half of 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SQL Technologies Corp. shares are logging -85.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.96 and $16.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 625293 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SQL Technologies Corp. (SKYX) recorded performance in the market was -79.83%, having the revenues showcasing -79.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 195.12M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Analysts verdict on SQL Technologies Corp. (SKYX)

SQL Technologies Corp. (SKYX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SQL Technologies Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.69%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.40%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SQL Technologies Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.83%. The shares increased approximately by -37.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -71.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -79.41% during last recorded quarter.