The clock is ticking: Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK). It is currently valued at $1.29. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.37, after setting-off with the price of $1.2199. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.2016 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.18.Recently in News on June 1, 2022, Maris-Tech Initiates up to $1 Million Share Repurchase Plan Process. Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a B2B provider of intelligent video transmission technology, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase plan (the “Repurchase Plan”) allowing the Company to invest up to $1 million to repurchase its ordinary shares, no par value (the “Ordinary Shares”). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Maris-Tech Ltd. shares are logging -66.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $3.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 582190 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) recorded performance in the market was -59.05%, having the revenues showcasing -32.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.15M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Specialists analysis on Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK)

Trends and Technical analysis: Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK)

Raw Stochastic average of Maris-Tech Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.23%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.05%. The shares increased approximately by 12.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.81% during last recorded quarter.