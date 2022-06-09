PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.15M

For the readers interested in the stock health of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED). It is currently valued at $1.86. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.90, after setting-off with the price of $1.73. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.71 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.73.Recently in News on May 16, 2022, PEDEVCO Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results and Operations Update. ­­ PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED)(“PEDEVCO” or the “Company”), an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the U.S., today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and provided an operations update. You can read further details here

PEDEVCO Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4400 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $1.0000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) full year performance was 24.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PEDEVCO Corp. shares are logging -23.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.93 and $2.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2107334 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) recorded performance in the market was 75.47%, having the revenues showcasing 12.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 148.80M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

The Analysts eye on PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PEDEVCO Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3156, with a change in the price was noted +0.69. In a similar fashion, PEDEVCO Corp. posted a movement of +58.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,185,670 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PED is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)

Raw Stochastic average of PEDEVCO Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.21%.

Considering, the past performance of PEDEVCO Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 75.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.46%, alongside a boost of 24.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 72.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.73% during last recorded quarter.