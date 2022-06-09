Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

At the end of the latest market close, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) was valued at $3.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.75 while reaching the peak value of $3.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.44. The stock current value is $2.53.Recently in News on June 8, 2022, Odyssey Marine Exploration Announces Pricing of $16.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) (“Odyssey Marine Exploration” or “Company”), a global subsea mineral exploration and development company, today announced that it entered into subscription agreements with certain institutional investors to purchase an aggregate of approximately $16.5 million worth of its common stock and warrants in a registered direct offering. You can read further details here

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.39 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $2.44 for the same time period, recorded on 06/08/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) full year performance was -64.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares are logging -68.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and -13.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.92 and $7.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1409587 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) recorded performance in the market was -51.35%, having the revenues showcasing -57.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.85M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.71, with a change in the price was noted -3.14. In a similar fashion, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. posted a movement of -55.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 50,316 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX)

Raw Stochastic average of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.03%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.22%, alongside a downfall of -64.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -34.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -55.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.34% during last recorded quarter.