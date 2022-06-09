Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.88M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) was valued at $18.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.73 while reaching the peak value of $19.04 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.44. The stock current value is $18.91.Recently in News on June 6, 2022, Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Webcast Replay Availability. As previously announced, Leslie’s, Inc. (the “Company”; NASDAQ: LESL), participated in the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City at 9:40 am Eastern Time on Monday, June 6, 2022. During the Company’s presentation, access to the webcast of the presentation was not available due to technical difficulties beyond the control of the Company. A recording of the presentation and the presentation slides are now available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.lesliespool.com within the “Events” section. You can read further details here

Leslie’s Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.40 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $16.40 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) full year performance was -31.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leslie’s Inc. shares are logging -37.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.40 and $30.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2373122 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) recorded performance in the market was -20.08%, having the revenues showcasing -9.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.53B, as it employees total of 3700 workers.

Analysts verdict on Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Leslie’s Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.06, with a change in the price was noted -3.17. In a similar fashion, Leslie’s Inc. posted a movement of -14.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,860,338 in trading volumes.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Leslie’s Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Leslie’s Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.85%, alongside a downfall of -31.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.61% during last recorded quarter.