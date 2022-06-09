Here is why ICL Group Ltd (ICL) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.73%

At the end of the latest market close, ICL Group Ltd (ICL) was valued at $10.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.86 while reaching the peak value of $10.96 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.63. The stock current value is $10.30.Recently in News on June 2, 2022, ICL Iberia Awarded 2022 Green Leaf Award by International Fertilizer Association. Recognition received at IFA’s general meeting in Vienna. You can read further details here

ICL Group Ltd had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.96 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $8.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) full year performance was 46.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ICL Group Ltd shares are logging -20.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.43 and $12.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 796130 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ICL Group Ltd (ICL) recorded performance in the market was 11.48%, having the revenues showcasing -2.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.88B, as it employees total of 12269 workers.

The Analysts eye on ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.01, with a change in the price was noted -0.77. In a similar fashion, ICL Group Ltd posted a movement of -6.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,084,020 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

Raw Stochastic average of ICL Group Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.56%.

Considering, the past performance of ICL Group Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.29%, alongside a boost of 46.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.88% during last recorded quarter.