Here is why Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 10.46%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU), which is $34.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $34.92 after opening rate of $32.07 while the lowest price it went was recorded $32.00 before closing at $30.27.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, Centrus Reports First Quarter 2022 Results. Financial Highlights. You can read further details here

Centrus Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.67 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $17.36 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) full year performance was 34.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Centrus Energy Corp. shares are logging -61.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.36 and $88.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 854515 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) recorded performance in the market was -30.86%, having the revenues showcasing -30.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 522.14M, as it employees total of 266 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Centrus Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.55, with a change in the price was noted -11.50. In a similar fashion, Centrus Energy Corp. posted a movement of -24.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 226,227 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)

Raw Stochastic average of Centrus Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.41%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Centrus Energy Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.91%, alongside a boost of 34.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 41.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 67.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.67% during last recorded quarter.