Do Saia Inc. (SAIA) beta value of 1.38 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Saia Inc. (SAIA), which is $207.72 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $219.31 after opening rate of $217.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $205.64 before closing at $220.01.Recently in News on June 6, 2022, Saia LTL Freight Continues to Expand its Northern Illinois Operations. Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today that Saia LTL Freight has opened a new terminal in Rockford, Illinois. This is the second facility opened west of Chicago by the carrier this year. With the opening of this latest terminal, Saia remains focused on building density in its network and providing customers more direct shipping points to the significant freight markets in northern Illinois. You can read further details here

Saia Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $342.99 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $173.64 for the same time period, recorded on 05/19/22.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) full year performance was 2.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Saia Inc. shares are logging -43.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $173.64 and $365.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 783176 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Saia Inc. (SAIA) recorded performance in the market was -38.37%, having the revenues showcasing -22.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.40B, as it employees total of 11600 workers.

Specialists analysis on Saia Inc. (SAIA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 242.61, with a change in the price was noted -62.98. In a similar fashion, Saia Inc. posted a movement of -23.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 454,149 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SAIA is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: Saia Inc. (SAIA)

Raw Stochastic average of Saia Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.82%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.05%, alongside a boost of 2.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.99% during last recorded quarter.