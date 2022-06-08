Uxin Limited (UXIN): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Uxin Limited (UXIN). It is currently valued at $0.45. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.4374, after setting-off with the price of $0.42. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.4125 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.43.Recently in News on May 19, 2022, Uxin Announces Receipt of Notification from Nasdaq. Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced that it has received written notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated May 18, 2022, indicating that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) was below the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The Nasdaq notification letter has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq. You can read further details here

Uxin Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7500 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.3628 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Uxin Limited (UXIN) full year performance was -90.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uxin Limited shares are logging -92.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $5.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1139496 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uxin Limited (UXIN) recorded performance in the market was -72.56%, having the revenues showcasing -51.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 175.40M, as it employees total of 693 workers.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uxin Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8904, with a change in the price was noted -0.79. In a similar fashion, Uxin Limited posted a movement of -63.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,630,142 in trading volumes.

Uxin Limited (UXIN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.73%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Uxin Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.20%, alongside a downfall of -90.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.34% during last recorded quarter.