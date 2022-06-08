The Stars are Aligning for Holders of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is priced at $47.76 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $46.04 and reached a high price of $48.58, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $48.51. The stock touched a low price of $45.82.Recently in News on May 24, 2022, DigitalOcean Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced that its board of directors has approved a new plan for the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $300 million of its common stock. This plan is in addition to the $300 million program that was announced in February 2022 and completed in May 2022. You can read further details here

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $81.38 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $30.05 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) full year performance was 20.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares are logging -64.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.05 and $133.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 917155 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) recorded performance in the market was -39.61%, having the revenues showcasing -2.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.12B, as it employees total of 786 workers.

Market experts do have their say about DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.96, with a change in the price was noted -18.33. In a similar fashion, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -28.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,405,223 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOCN is recording 3.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.42.

Technical breakdown of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Raw Stochastic average of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.55%, alongside a boost of 20.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.84% during last recorded quarter.