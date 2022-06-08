The clock is ticking: Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

At the end of the latest market close, Drive Shack Inc. (DS) was valued at $1.70. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.59 while reaching the peak value of $1.735 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.52. The stock current value is $1.85.Recently in News on May 10, 2022, Drive Shack Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Preferred Stock Dividends for Second Quarter 2022. First Quarter 2022 Total Company Revenue of $69 Million, Up 13% Compared to First Quarter 2021; Led by Increased Event Sales and New Puttery Venues. You can read further details here

Drive Shack Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8800 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $1.0086 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) full year performance was -51.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Drive Shack Inc. shares are logging -53.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $4.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1011886 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Drive Shack Inc. (DS) recorded performance in the market was 18.88%, having the revenues showcasing 44.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 151.37M, as it employees total of 3370 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Drive Shack Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3615, with a change in the price was noted +0.38. In a similar fashion, Drive Shack Inc. posted a movement of +25.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,185,811 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

Raw Stochastic average of Drive Shack Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Drive Shack Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.92%, alongside a downfall of -51.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.07% during last recorded quarter.