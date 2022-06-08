SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) was valued at $2.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.78 while reaching the peak value of $3.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.63. The stock current value is $3.25.Recently in News on April 7, 2022, SemiLEDs Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results. SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), “SemiLEDs” or the “Company,” a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended February 28, 2022. You can read further details here

SemiLEDs Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.20 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.05 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) full year performance was -87.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SemiLEDs Corporation shares are logging -89.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.05 and $31.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1124348 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) recorded performance in the market was -29.65%, having the revenues showcasing -3.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.17M, as it employees total of 129 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.21, with a change in the price was noted -1.04. In a similar fashion, SemiLEDs Corporation posted a movement of -24.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 133,522 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LEDS is recording 1.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

Technical breakdown of SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS)

Raw Stochastic average of SemiLEDs Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.97%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SemiLEDs Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.86%, alongside a downfall of -87.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by 26.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.85% during last recorded quarter.