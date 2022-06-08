MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) market price of $6.63 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO). It is currently valued at $6.63. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.62, after setting-off with the price of $5.38. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.3212 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.44.Recently in News on June 6, 2022, MINISO Group to Hold Annual General Meeting on July 11, 2022. MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) (“MINISO”, “MINISO Group” or the “Company”), a global retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, today announced that it has called an annual general meeting (the “AGM”) of shareholders to be held on July 11, 2022 at 9 a.m. (local time) at 16F, Building A, M Plaza, No. 109, Pazhou Avenue, Haizhu District, Guangzhou 510000, Guangdong Province, the People’s Republic of China, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the proposal(s) to be set out in the notice of the AGM (the “AGM Notice”), including a proposal to amend and restate the Company’s memorandum and articles of association in connection with the Company’s proposed dual primary listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEx”) to (a) remove articles relating to the Company’s weighted voting rights structure and (b) comply with the applicable listing rules of the HKEx. The amended and restated memorandum and articles of association will take effect upon the consummation of the proposed listing on the HKEx. You can read further details here

MINISO Group Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.80 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $5.07 for the same time period, recorded on 05/20/22.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) full year performance was -75.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MINISO Group Holding Limited shares are logging -73.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.07 and $24.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1025021 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) recorded performance in the market was -47.39%, having the revenues showcasing -36.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.69B, as it employees total of 3648 workers.

Analysts verdict on MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.92, with a change in the price was noted -3.16. In a similar fashion, MINISO Group Holding Limited posted a movement of -33.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 587,830 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MNSO is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of MINISO Group Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.34%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of MINISO Group Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.69%, alongside a downfall of -75.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.96% during last recorded quarter.