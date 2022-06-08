Here is what you need to look for: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI), which is $2.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.35 after opening rate of $2.34 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.11 before closing at $2.37.Recently in News on June 3, 2022, AgriFORCE Growing Systems to Present at The Investor Summit Group/Harbor Access Food & AgTech Conference: The Future of Food. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2022) – AgriFORCE Growing Systems, (NASDAQ: AGRI) (NASDAQ: AGRIW) today announced that Ingo Mueller, CEO, and Mauro Pennella, President and CMO, will be attending The Investor Summit Group/Harbor Access Food & AgTech Conference virtually. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares are logging -73.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $8.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 892458 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) recorded performance in the market was 6.73%, having the revenues showcasing 28.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.01M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

The Analysts eye on AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.30, with a change in the price was noted +0.31. In a similar fashion, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. posted a movement of +16.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,242,246 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGRI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

Raw Stochastic average of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.02%.

Considering, the past performance of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.73%. The shares increased approximately by -12.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.32% during last recorded quarter.