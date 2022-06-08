Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

At the end of the latest market close, Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) was valued at $6.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.08 while reaching the peak value of $6.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.0201. The stock current value is $5.78.Recently in News on May 24, 2022, Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022; Declares Cash Dividend of 25 Cents Per Share for the First Quarter of 2022. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $26.0 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $24.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to a net loss of $1.3 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $2.7 million reported in the first quarter of 2021. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.32 basic and $0.31 diluted, compared to loss per share of $0.03 basic and diluted in the same quarter in 2021. You can read further details here

Diana Shipping Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.89 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value was $3.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) full year performance was 40.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diana Shipping Inc. shares are logging -16.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.31 and $6.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1604968 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) recorded performance in the market was 59.64%, having the revenues showcasing 15.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 550.95M, as it employees total of 819 workers.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Diana Shipping Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.88, with a change in the price was noted +1.76. In a similar fashion, Diana Shipping Inc. posted a movement of +43.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,031,350 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DSX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.15.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Diana Shipping Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Diana Shipping Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 59.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.48%, alongside a boost of 40.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.21% during last recorded quarter.