Do Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) beta value of 1.74 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL). It is currently valued at $21.85. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $23.61, after setting-off with the price of $22.95. Company’s stock value dipped to $22.81 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $23.48.Recently in News on June 8, 2022, Global Ship Lease Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares. Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.546875 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of its 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”) (NYSE:GSLPrB). The dividend represents payment for the period from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 and will be paid on July 1, 2022 to all Series B Preferred Shareholders of record as of June 24, 2022. You can read further details here

Global Ship Lease Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.02 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $20.14 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) full year performance was 37.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Global Ship Lease Inc. shares are logging -27.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.30 and $30.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1221050 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) recorded performance in the market was 2.49%, having the revenues showcasing -15.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 870.17M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

The Analysts eye on Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.10, with a change in the price was noted -1.75. In a similar fashion, Global Ship Lease Inc. posted a movement of -7.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,173,692 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GSL is recording 1.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.08.

Technical rundown of Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL)

Raw Stochastic average of Global Ship Lease Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.70%.

Considering, the past performance of Global Ship Lease Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.03%, alongside a boost of 37.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.39% during last recorded quarter.