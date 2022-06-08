Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: LiveOne Inc. (LVO)

For the readers interested in the stock health of LiveOne Inc. (LVO). It is currently valued at $1.08. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.12, after setting-off with the price of $0.9046. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.8802 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.93.Recently in News on June 6, 2022, LIVEONE, PODCASTONE AND HYUNDAI TEAM UP FOR LIVE EVENTS WITH JORDAN HARBINGER AND LADYGANG. Tickets on Sale Now for Live Shows Jordan Harbinger Live from LA Presented By Hyundai on June 13 at 7:30 PM PST from The Venice West in Los Angeles, CA LadyGang Live from Tampa Presented by Hyundai on June 26 at 3:00 PM ET from The Tampa Improv in Tampa, FL . You can read further details here

LiveOne Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3199 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.5600 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) full year performance was -79.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LiveOne Inc. shares are logging -80.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $5.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 749498 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LiveOne Inc. (LVO) recorded performance in the market was -15.62%, having the revenues showcasing 14.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 88.00M, as it employees total of 209 workers.

Analysts verdict on LiveOne Inc. (LVO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LiveOne Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8122, with a change in the price was noted +0.07. In a similar fashion, LiveOne Inc. posted a movement of +6.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 513,531 in trading volumes.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of LiveOne Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.30%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of LiveOne Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.64%, alongside a downfall of -79.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.72% during last recorded quarter.