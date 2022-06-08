Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is priced at $8.66 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.48 and reached a high price of $8.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.55. The stock touched a low price of $8.405.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.39 on 05/25/22, with the lowest value was $5.16 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) full year performance was -4.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares are logging -9.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.16 and $9.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1461180 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) recorded performance in the market was 40.39%, having the revenues showcasing 30.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.41B, as it employees total of 12126 workers.

The Analysts eye on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.55, with a change in the price was noted +2.88. In a similar fashion, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. posted a movement of +50.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,933,042 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.44%.

Considering, the past performance of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.50%, alongside a downfall of -4.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.73% during last recorded quarter.