Baozun Inc. (BZUN): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Baozun Inc. (BZUN). It is currently valued at $11.94. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.6485, after setting-off with the price of $10.13. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.095 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.48.Recently in News on May 27, 2022, Baozun Schedules 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, announced today that it will hold its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders on June 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., Singapore Time (or 2:00 a.m. on June 27, 2022, New York Time). The meeting will be held at 7 Temasek Boulevard, Level 32 Suntec Tower One, Singapore 038987. You can read further details here

Baozun Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.75 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $5.41 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) full year performance was -70.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Baozun Inc. shares are logging -68.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.41 and $38.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 798121 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Baozun Inc. (BZUN) recorded performance in the market was -24.60%, having the revenues showcasing 24.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 707.09M, as it employees total of 8821 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Baozun Inc. (BZUN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.49, with a change in the price was noted -1.78. In a similar fashion, Baozun Inc. posted a movement of -13.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,343,949 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BZUN is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Baozun Inc. (BZUN)

Raw Stochastic average of Baozun Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Baozun Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.93%, alongside a downfall of -70.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.32% during last recorded quarter.