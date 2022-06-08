Applied UV Inc. (AUVI): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI), which is $2.18 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.25 after opening rate of $1.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.03 before closing at $1.11.Recently in News on May 31, 2022, Applied UV to Present and Showcase Airocide and Scientific Air Technology at the LD Micro Invitation June 8th, 2022. Mount Vernon, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 31, 2022) – Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (“UVC”) for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that John Andrews, Applied UV’s CEO, will participate in the upcoming LD Micro Invitational, a prominent 3-day investor conference at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village. The Company will conduct its corporate presentation on June 8th at 1000am PST. You can read further details here

Applied UV Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.7500 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.8700 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) full year performance was -77.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied UV Inc. shares are logging -82.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 151.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.87 and $12.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18357923 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) recorded performance in the market was -19.26%, having the revenues showcasing 60.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.90M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Applied UV Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4600, with a change in the price was noted unch. In a similar fashion, Applied UV Inc. posted a movement of unch for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,141,795 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUVI is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Applied UV Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.40%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Applied UV Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.58%, alongside a downfall of -77.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 120.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by 93.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.29% during last recorded quarter.