Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA). It is currently valued at $1.16. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.13, after setting-off with the price of $1.12. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.06 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.11.Recently in News on June 7, 2022, Siyata Launches Next Generation Push-to-Talk Over Cellular SD7 Device on Verizon Global Network. Next generation push-to-talk over cellular SD7 device offers a far superior solution to competitive land-based radio technologies. You can read further details here

Siyata Mobile Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2900 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.9005 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) full year performance was -87.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Siyata Mobile Inc. shares are logging -88.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $9.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2658455 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) recorded performance in the market was -70.00%, having the revenues showcasing 13.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.25M, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1804, with a change in the price was noted -0.44. In a similar fashion, Siyata Mobile Inc. posted a movement of -26.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,288,532 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SYTA is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical breakdown of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Raw Stochastic average of Siyata Mobile Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Siyata Mobile Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -70.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.07%, alongside a downfall of -87.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.21% during last recorded quarter.