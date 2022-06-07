SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 879.61K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC), which is $3.39 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.45 after opening rate of $3.33 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.09 before closing at $3.13.Recently in News on June 2, 2022, Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $10 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market for SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC).. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $10 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market for SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SciSparc Ltd. shares are logging -60.12% during the 52-week period from high price.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 584355 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) recorded performance in the market was -45.59%, having the revenues showcasing -17.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SciSparc Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.94, with a change in the price was noted -2.27. In a similar fashion, SciSparc Ltd. posted a movement of -40.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 572,712 in trading volumes.

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of SciSparc Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.85%.

If we look into the earlier routines of SciSparc Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.59%. The shares increased approximately by 18.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.32% during last recorded quarter.