Reason’s why Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $1.75

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) is priced at $0.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.196 and reached a high price of $0.1969, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.19. The stock touched a low price of $0.1771.Recently in News on May 17, 2022, Calithera to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage, precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Susan Molineaux, Ph.D., the company’s founder, president and chief executive officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, being held May 23-25 both virtually and in Miami, FL. You can read further details here

Calithera Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7433 on 01/31/22, with the lowest value was $0.1545 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) full year performance was -91.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -91.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.15 and $2.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4039519 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) recorded performance in the market was -71.23%, having the revenues showcasing -55.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.65M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

Analysts verdict on Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Calithera Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3868, with a change in the price was noted -0.36. In a similar fashion, Calithera Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -62.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,888,518 in trading volumes.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Calithera Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.15%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Calithera Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -73.28%, alongside a downfall of -91.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.49% during last recorded quarter.