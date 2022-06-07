Here is why System1 Inc. (SST) recent weekly performance of -13.30% shouldn’t bother you at All

System1 Inc. (SST) is priced at $8.80 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.29 and reached a high price of $10.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.36. The stock touched a low price of $8.68.Recently in News on May 27, 2022, System1 to Participate in BofA Securities Global Technology Conference. System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) (“System1” or the “Company”), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced that the Company will be participating in the BofA Securities Global Technology Conference to be held at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, San Francisco, CA on June 7, 2022. You can read further details here

System1 Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $37.10 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $7.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/22.

System1 Inc. (SST) full year performance was -11.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, System1 Inc. shares are logging -76.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.70 and $37.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 572107 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the System1 Inc. (SST) recorded performance in the market was -11.65%, having the revenues showcasing -42.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 816.20M, as it employees total of 320 workers.

Analysts verdict on System1 Inc. (SST)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the System1 Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.24, with a change in the price was noted -1.17. In a similar fashion, System1 Inc. posted a movement of -11.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,718,380 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SST is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

System1 Inc. (SST): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of System1 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.90%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of System1 Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.47%, alongside a downfall of -11.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -13.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.67% during last recorded quarter.