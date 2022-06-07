Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF): How investors can get the most out of their investments

At the end of the latest market close, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) was valued at $0.56. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.59 while reaching the peak value of $0.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.56. The stock current value is $0.69.Recently in News on May 16, 2022, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE American: DXF) (“Dunxin” or the “Company”), a licensed microfinance lender in Hubei Province, China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 2, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company’s investor relations website at http:////en.hbctxed.com/index.php/index-show-tid-63.html. You can read further details here

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2000 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.4010 for the same time period, recorded on 04/26/22.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) full year performance was -58.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares are logging -64.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $1.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 604886 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) recorded performance in the market was -34.91%, having the revenues showcasing 18.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.41M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6493, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited posted a movement of -36.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 204,079 in trading volumes.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.34%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.51%, alongside a downfall of -58.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 51.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.01% during last recorded quarter.