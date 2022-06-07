Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) market price of $9.00 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO), which is $9.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.45 after opening rate of $7.09 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.09 before closing at $6.81.Recently in News on June 2, 2022, Cerberus Sentinel completes acquisition of Creatrix, Inc.. U.S. cybersecurity services firm expands security and identity management services with woman-owned business. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.78 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $2.61 for the same time period, recorded on 02/22/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation shares are logging -82.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 281.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.36 and $50.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3430659 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) recorded performance in the market was -53.85%, having the revenues showcasing 100.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.06B, as it employees total of 184 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.94, with a change in the price was noted +1.02. In a similar fashion, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation posted a movement of +12.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 801,252 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)

Raw Stochastic average of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.85%. The shares increased approximately by 64.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 86.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 100.00% during last recorded quarter.