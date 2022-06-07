ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 7.04M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX), which is $7.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.245 after opening rate of $7.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.13 before closing at $7.15.Recently in News on June 1, 2022, ASE Introduces VIPack™ to Help Transform Packaging Solution Enablement. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), a member of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711), today introduced VIPack™, an advanced packaging platform designed to enable vertically integrated package solutions. VIPack™ represents ASE’s next generation of 3D heterogeneous integration architecture that extends design rules and achieves ultra-high density and performance. The platform leverages advanced redistribution layer (RDL) processes, embedded integration, and 2.5D and 3D technologies to help customers achieve unprecedented innovation when integrating multiple chips within a single package. You can read further details here

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.15 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $6.18 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) full year performance was -15.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares are logging -26.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.18 and $9.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1994156 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) recorded performance in the market was -8.45%, having the revenues showcasing 7.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.55B, as it employees total of 95105 workers.

The Analysts eye on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.03, with a change in the price was noted -0.71. In a similar fashion, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -9.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,597,850 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASX is recording 0.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Technical rundown of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

Raw Stochastic average of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.76%.

Considering, the past performance of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.98%, alongside a downfall of -15.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.68% during last recorded quarter.