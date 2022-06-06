Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX) market price of $1.42 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX). It is currently valued at $1.42. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.55, after setting-off with the price of $1.142. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.14 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.06.Recently in News on May 12, 2022, Yumanity Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments. Yumanity Therapeutics (Nasdaq: YMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, and provided an overview of the Company’s recent corporate developments. You can read further details here

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3700 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.9500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX) full year performance was -91.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -91.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $16.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 804574 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX) recorded performance in the market was -52.03%, having the revenues showcasing 25.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.50M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

Analysts verdict on Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4560, with a change in the price was noted -1.45. In a similar fashion, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -50.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 322,583 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YMTX is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.13%, alongside a downfall of -91.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.66% during last recorded quarter.