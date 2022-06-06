Take note of this Trade Activity: Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), which is $5.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.38 after opening rate of $5.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.29 before closing at $5.37.Recently in News on May 8, 2022, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Announcement to the Market – 1Q22 results to be disclosed soon. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB3, ITUB4; NYSE: ITUB) (the “Company”) informs that the results of this quarter will be published in the Investor Relations website on May 9th, before trading hours in Brazil and in the United States. You can read further details here

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.89 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $3.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) full year performance was 4.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares are logging -9.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.59 and $5.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 47166798 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) recorded performance in the market was 42.63%, having the revenues showcasing 10.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.99B, as it employees total of 100600 workers.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.01, with a change in the price was noted +1.34. In a similar fashion, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted a movement of +33.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 48,851,773 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ITUB is recording 3.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.40.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.70%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.74%, alongside a boost of 4.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.35% during last recorded quarter.