Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): Investors are paying attention to this stock

For the readers interested in the stock health of Sprague Resources LP (SRLP). It is currently valued at $18.93. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.99, after setting-off with the price of $18.98. Company’s stock value dipped to $18.93 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.83.Recently in News on June 2, 2022, Sprague Resources Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Hartree Partners. Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague”) (NYSE: SRLP) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger (the “Agreement”) pursuant to which an affiliate of Hartree Partners, LP (“Hartree”) will acquire all of the outstanding common units of Sprague not already owned by Hartree and its affiliates (the “Common Units”). The Agreement follows the offer made by Hartree on January 11, 2022 to acquire the Common Units. You can read further details here

Sprague Resources LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.99 on 06/03/22, with the lowest value was $13.41 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) full year performance was -28.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sprague Resources LP shares are logging -35.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.31 and $29.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1188240 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) recorded performance in the market was 39.70%, having the revenues showcasing 12.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 415.32M, as it employees total of 654 workers.

Specialists analysis on Sprague Resources LP (SRLP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sprague Resources LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.60, with a change in the price was noted +4.01. In a similar fashion, Sprague Resources LP posted a movement of +26.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 45,106 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Sprague Resources LP (SRLP)

Raw Stochastic average of Sprague Resources LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.32%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.77%, alongside a downfall of -28.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.01% during last recorded quarter.