Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX), which is $0.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.63 after opening rate of $0.615 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.61 before closing at $0.62.Recently in News on June 6, 2022, Skinvisible Announces First Invisicare Delivery Technology Product to Receive U.S. FDA Acceptance of Investigational New Drug. Skinvisible, Inc. (“Skinvisible”) (OTCQB:SKVI), is pleased to announce that its licensee Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Quoin”) (NASDAQ:QNRX), has received U.S. FDA acceptance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its licensed formulation which uses Skinvisible’s Invisicare® proprietary drug delivery technology. The topical formulation “QRX003” was developed to treat Nethertons Syndrome, a debilitating hereditary disorder that affects the skin, hair and the immune system. There currently is no cure or approved treatment for Netherton Syndrome. You can read further details here

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3500 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) full year performance was -95.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are logging -98.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $35.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 29268071 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) recorded performance in the market was -66.20%, having the revenues showcasing -46.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.13M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1487, with a change in the price was noted -1.27. In a similar fashion, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. posted a movement of -65.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 801,552 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.78%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -83.19%, alongside a downfall of -95.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.51% during last recorded quarter.