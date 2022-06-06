GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX), which is $2.18 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.05 after opening rate of $2.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.82 before closing at $1.97.Recently in News on May 25, 2022, GeoVax Announces $20 Million Registered Direct and PIPE Offerings Priced at a Premium to Market Under Nasdaq Rules. via NewMediaWire — GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the issuance and sale of 3,030,304 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.65 per share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) in a registered direct offering priced at a premium to market under Nasdaq rules. In a concurrent private placement, GeoVax has also agreed to issue and sell to the investor 9,090,910 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) at the same purchase price as in the registered direct offering. In addition, the Company has agreed to issue to the investor in the offerings unregistered preferred investment options (the “investment options”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,121,214 shares of common stock. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of both offerings are expected to be approximately $20 million. The offerings are expected to close on or about May 27, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

GeoVax Labs Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.0000 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.5495 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) full year performance was -60.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GeoVax Labs Inc. shares are logging -70.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 296.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $7.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14725668 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) recorded performance in the market was -45.58%, having the revenues showcasing 34.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.70M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Analysts verdict on GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5727, with a change in the price was noted -1.28. In a similar fashion, GeoVax Labs Inc. posted a movement of -36.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,883,658 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GOVX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GeoVax Labs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.24%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GeoVax Labs Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.74%, alongside a downfall of -60.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 155.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.01% during last recorded quarter.