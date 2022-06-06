Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), which is $22.81 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $22.09 after opening rate of $21.68 while the lowest price it went was recorded $21.15 before closing at $21.73.Recently in News on May 26, 2022, Trip.com Group to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2022. Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced that it will hold an annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) at 1:30 p.m. on June 30, 2022 (Hong Kong time) at the address of Building 16, 968 Jin Zhong Road, Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. No proposal will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the meeting. Instead, the meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) to discuss Company affairs with management. Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on June 9, 2022 (Hong Kong time) are entitled to receive notice of and attend the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Beneficial owners of the Company’s ADSs are welcome to attend the meeting in person. You can read further details here

Trip.com Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.71 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $14.29 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) full year performance was -44.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Trip.com Group Limited shares are logging -42.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.29 and $39.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8689641 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) recorded performance in the market was -11.74%, having the revenues showcasing -13.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.91B, as it employees total of 33732 workers.

Specialists analysis on Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

During the last month, 24 analysts gave the Trip.com Group Limited a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.73, with a change in the price was noted -1.23. In a similar fashion, Trip.com Group Limited posted a movement of -5.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,269,421 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TCOM is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Trends and Technical analysis: Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Raw Stochastic average of Trip.com Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.12%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.47%, alongside a downfall of -44.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.08% during last recorded quarter.