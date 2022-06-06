Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Quarterly Performance is -39.53%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) was valued at $0.17. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.1755 while reaching the peak value of $0.1768 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.171. The stock current value is $0.17.Recently in News on June 2, 2022, Borqs Technologies Completes $16 Million Strategic Funding For Growth of its Solar Software/Hardware Solution Plus Energy Storage Business in the U.S. Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, with global operations in the U.S., India and China, today announced that it has received strategic funding of $16 million for growth of its solar plus energy storage business in the markets outside of Hawaii particularly in California, and also for development of 5G mobile devices. The investment reflects the recognition of the Company’s ESG strategy by the investors and will further strengthen and reinforce the Company’s growth. You can read further details here

Borqs Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4871 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $0.1351 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) full year performance was -82.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are logging -89.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $1.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8617941 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) recorded performance in the market was -53.79%, having the revenues showcasing -39.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.10M, as it employees total of 307 workers.

The Analysts eye on Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2679, with a change in the price was noted -0.22. In a similar fashion, Borqs Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -56.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 24,121,271 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Raw Stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.44%.

Considering, the past performance of Borqs Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.98%, alongside a downfall of -82.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.53% during last recorded quarter.