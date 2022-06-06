Bit Origin Limited (BTOG): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Bit Origin Limited (BTOG) is priced at $0.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.5145 and reached a high price of $0.53, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.86. The stock touched a low price of $0.478.Recently in News on June 3, 2022, Bit Origin Limited Announces Pricing of $5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares. Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ: BTOG) (“Bit Origin” or the “Company”), an emerging growth company engaged in crypto mining business with diversified expansion strategies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 9,803,922 ordinary shares, at an offering price of $0.51 per ordinary share. The gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately $5 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions, along with other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general business purposes. The offering is expected to close on June 7, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing terms and conditions. You can read further details here

Bit Origin Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5500 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.4780 for the same time period, recorded on 06/03/22.

Bit Origin Limited (BTOG) full year performance was -72.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bit Origin Limited shares are logging -84.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and -33.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.71 and $3.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4982269 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bit Origin Limited (BTOG) recorded performance in the market was -65.11%, having the revenues showcasing -53.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.10M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bit Origin Limited (BTOG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bit Origin Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0270, with a change in the price was noted -0.69. In a similar fashion, Bit Origin Limited posted a movement of -59.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 508,549 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Bit Origin Limited (BTOG)

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Origin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.98%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bit Origin Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.24%, alongside a downfall of -72.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -40.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -46.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.59% during last recorded quarter.