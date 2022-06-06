Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.55M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA). It is currently valued at $5.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.3399, after setting-off with the price of $5.22. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.855 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.15.Recently in News on May 25, 2022, Avaya Named ‘Exemplary Vendor’ by Ventana Research – Recognizing Avaya OneCloud CCaaS for Best Performance in Product and Customer Experience. Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance customer experience and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been rated an ‘Exemplary Vendor’ and a Value Index Leader in the Ventana Research ‘Agent Management Value Index 2022 Vendor and Product Assessment.’ Avaya OneCloud™ CCaaS helps organizations deliver effortless experiences for their customers and employees at every touchpoint by making it easy to connect everything – voice, video, chat, messaging, and more – and by bringing together teams, resources, and insights to maximize contact center performance and experiences. You can read further details here

Avaya Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.65 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $2.93 for the same time period, recorded on 05/26/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) full year performance was -81.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Avaya Holdings Corp. shares are logging -81.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.93 and $29.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3679529 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) recorded performance in the market was -73.99%, having the revenues showcasing -59.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 459.23M, as it employees total of 8063 workers.

Specialists analysis on Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Avaya Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.05, with a change in the price was noted -14.31. In a similar fashion, Avaya Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -72.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,233,087 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AVYA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.54.

Trends and Technical analysis: Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)

Raw Stochastic average of Avaya Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.74%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -73.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -73.19%, alongside a downfall of -81.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 44.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -48.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -59.19% during last recorded quarter.