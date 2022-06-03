Recent Change of 11.51% in the Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) is priced at $10.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.91 and reached a high price of $10.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.82. The stock touched a low price of $9.80.Recently in News on May 19, 2022, Sportradar Bolsters Cricket Offering With Launch of World’s First Virtual Cricket In-Play Solution. Sportradar (NASDAQ:SRAD) has strengthened its market leading portfolio of cricket products and services with the launch of Virtual Cricket In-Play. The first in-play virtual-betting solution for the sport, the new product fully leverages the power of Sportradar’s historic database to generate a ‘real-match’ cricket experience in a virtual setting and bring fans closer to the action. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sportradar Group AG shares are logging -61.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.53 and $28.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 665847 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) recorded performance in the market was -37.68%, having the revenues showcasing -22.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.09B, as it employees total of 3075 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.07, with a change in the price was noted -5.53. In a similar fashion, Sportradar Group AG posted a movement of -33.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 366,712 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SRAD is recording 0.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.59.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sportradar Group AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.55%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sportradar Group AG, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.68%. The shares increased approximately by 21.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.01% during last recorded quarter.