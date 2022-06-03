Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO): Investors are paying attention to this stock

For the readers interested in the stock health of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO). It is currently valued at $3.47. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.515, after setting-off with the price of $3.13. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.13 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.10.Recently in News on May 27, 2022, Gatos Silver Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report. Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). In its March 18, 2022 news release (the “Notice”), the Company announced the delay in the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which includes its audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the auditor’s report thereon and the notes thereto, its management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 relating to the audited annual financial statements, and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates relating to its annual filings by the filing deadline of March 31, 2022. In its May 13, 2022 news release, the Company announced the delay in the filing of its interim financial filings on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, which includes interim financial statements as at and for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, together with its management’s discussion and analysis for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022 relating to the interim financial statements, and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates relating to its interim filings by the filing deadline of May 16, 2022. You can read further details here

Gatos Silver Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.70 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $2.68 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) full year performance was -78.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gatos Silver Inc. shares are logging -82.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.68 and $20.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 752365 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) recorded performance in the market was -66.57%, having the revenues showcasing -9.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 239.12M, as it employees total of 620 workers.

Specialists analysis on Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gatos Silver Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.50, with a change in the price was noted -6.10. In a similar fashion, Gatos Silver Inc. posted a movement of -63.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,409,369 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GATO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)

Raw Stochastic average of Gatos Silver Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.05%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.85%, alongside a downfall of -78.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.16% during last recorded quarter.