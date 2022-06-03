Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 3.88%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), which is $53.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $53.92 after opening rate of $52.45 while the lowest price it went was recorded $52.19 before closing at $52.64.Recently in News on June 1, 2022, Duke Realty Adds Scott P. Anderson to its Board of Directors. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), a leader in sustainable industrial real estate development and the largest domestic-only logistics REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust), announces the addition of Scott P. Anderson to its board of directors. Mr. Anderson was the chairman and CEO of Patterson Companies Inc., a distributor of dental and animal health products and technologies in North America and the United Kingdom, before his retirement in 2017. Mr. Anderson serves as the independent chairman of the board of C.H. Robinson, a publicly traded third-party logistics provider. Mr. Anderson joins the Duke Realty board after the planned retirement of Mike Szymanczyk who served on the board for ten years. You can read further details here

Duke Realty Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.80 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $47.12 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) full year performance was 11.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Duke Realty Corporation shares are logging -18.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $47.03 and $66.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2353536 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) recorded performance in the market was -18.08%, having the revenues showcasing -0.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.96B, as it employees total of 340 workers.

Specialists analysis on Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.80, with a change in the price was noted -6.44. In a similar fashion, Duke Realty Corporation posted a movement of -10.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,347,016 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DRE is recording 0.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.59.

Trends and Technical analysis: Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

Raw Stochastic average of Duke Realty Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.46%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.18%, alongside a boost of 11.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 5.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.70% during last recorded quarter.