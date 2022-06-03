Analysts Mean recommendation for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) was 2.50: Is this the key time?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is priced at $107.57 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $109.25 and reached a high price of $109.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $108.94. The stock touched a low price of $106.65.Recently in News on May 18, 2022, C.H. Robinson Announces 2021 ESG Report and Significant Progress on Its ESG Goals. Global logistics company C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) today issued its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report outlining significant progress on the company’s ESG initiatives, including progressing against its science-aligned climate goal; advancing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts; and engaging employees, customers and industry partners on environmental and social topics. You can read further details here

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $112.15 on 04/29/22, with the lowest value was $86.57 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/22.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) full year performance was 11.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. shares are logging -4.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $84.67 and $112.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1149899 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) recorded performance in the market was -0.06%, having the revenues showcasing 4.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.71B, as it employees total of 17258 workers.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 102.67, with a change in the price was noted -0.86. In a similar fashion, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. posted a movement of -0.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,389,790 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CHRW is recording 1.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.30%.

If we look into the earlier routines of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.59%, alongside a boost of 11.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.87% during last recorded quarter.