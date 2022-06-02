Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 121.27K

At the end of the latest market close, Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) was valued at $1.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.58 while reaching the peak value of $1.61 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.38. The stock current value is $1.52.Recently in News on June 1, 2022, Spruce Biosciences to Participate in June Investor Conferences. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences taking place in June. You can read further details here

Spruce Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.6903 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) full year performance was -89.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spruce Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -89.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $14.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3484341 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) recorded performance in the market was -67.26%, having the revenues showcasing -31.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.91M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Analysts verdict on Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0756, with a change in the price was noted -2.35. In a similar fashion, Spruce Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -60.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 244,272 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SPRB is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Spruce Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Spruce Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.41%, alongside a downfall of -89.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.46% during last recorded quarter.