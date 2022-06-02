Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) was valued at $11.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.10 while reaching the peak value of $12.38 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.91. The stock current value is $12.27.Recently in News on May 4, 2022, Plains All American Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) today reported first-quarter 2022 results and provided the following updates:. You can read further details here

Plains GP Holdings L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.84 on 02/07/22, with the lowest value was $10.15 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) full year performance was 4.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares are logging -5.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.24 and $12.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2601481 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) recorded performance in the market was 21.01%, having the revenues showcasing 4.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.33B, as it employees total of 4100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.58, with a change in the price was noted +1.38. In a similar fashion, Plains GP Holdings L.P. posted a movement of +12.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,183,365 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAGP is recording 5.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.19.

Technical breakdown of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

Raw Stochastic average of Plains GP Holdings L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.86%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Plains GP Holdings L.P., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.70%, alongside a boost of 4.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.07% during last recorded quarter.