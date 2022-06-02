PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.51M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF), which is $34.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $34.64 after opening rate of $33.71 while the lowest price it went was recorded $33.29 before closing at $33.20.Recently in News on May 25, 2022, PBF Energy Announces Successful Renewal and Extension of Credit Facility, Total Availability Increases to $4.3 Billion. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) today announced that its subsidiary, PBF Holding Company LLC, successfully completed a multi-year extension of its asset-based revolving credit facility (“Credit Facility”), with an aggregate commitment of $4.3 billion. The Credit Facility includes two committed tranches, an extended tranche of $2.75 billion that will mature in January 2025 and an existing tranche of $1.55 billion that retains the current maturity date in May 2023. The extended tranche of the Credit Facility may be increased under the accordion by up to $2.0 billion. The Credit Facility was extended with no other significant change in terms. You can read further details here

PBF Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.70 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value was $13.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) full year performance was 87.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PBF Energy Inc. shares are logging -0.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 375.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.24 and $34.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4006489 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) recorded performance in the market was 165.38%, having the revenues showcasing 101.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.96B, as it employees total of 3418 workers.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.30, with a change in the price was noted +19.02. In a similar fashion, PBF Energy Inc. posted a movement of +123.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,445,182 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PBF is recording 2.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.26.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of PBF Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.47%.

If we look into the earlier routines of PBF Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 165.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 174.70%, alongside a boost of 87.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 101.64% during last recorded quarter.