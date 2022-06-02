Match Group Inc. (MTCH): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is priced at $84.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $79.78 and reached a high price of $81.16, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $79.24. The stock touched a low price of $78.295.Recently in News on May 25, 2022, Match Group to Present at Cowen’s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that Gary Swidler, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, June 1 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/events. You can read further details here

Match Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $136.99 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $67.87 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) full year performance was -43.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Match Group Inc. shares are logging -53.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $67.87 and $182.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 829196 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Match Group Inc. (MTCH) recorded performance in the market was -40.08%, having the revenues showcasing -27.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.07B, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 97.94, with a change in the price was noted -41.53. In a similar fashion, Match Group Inc. posted a movement of -33.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,204,050 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Raw Stochastic average of Match Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.84%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Match Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.04%, alongside a downfall of -43.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.46% during last recorded quarter.