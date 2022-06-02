Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is priced at $26.94 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $28.11 and reached a high price of $28.525, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $28.34. The stock touched a low price of $27.49.Recently in News on June 2, 2022, Pricing of EnerVest Block Trade of 7,500,000 Shares of Class A Common Stock of Magnolia; Magnolia Agreement to Purchase 2,000,000 Shares of Class B Common Stock from EnerVest. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) (“Magnolia” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten block trade of 7,500,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (the “Class A Common Stock”) by certain affiliates of EnerVest, Ltd. (the “Selling Stockholders”) resulting in total gross proceeds of $203.6 million (the “Offering”). The Offering is expected to close on or about June 6, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company will not sell any shares of its Class A Common Stock in the Offering or receive any proceeds from the Offering. You can read further details here

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.15 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value was $18.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) full year performance was 96.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares are logging -7.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.79 and $29.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3793523 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) recorded performance in the market was 50.19%, having the revenues showcasing 23.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.04B, as it employees total of 192 workers.

Analysts verdict on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.27, with a change in the price was noted +7.05. In a similar fashion, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation posted a movement of +35.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,868,939 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MGY is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.46%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.39%, alongside a boost of 96.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.81% during last recorded quarter.