Lilium N.V. (LILM): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

Lilium N.V. (LILM) is priced at $3.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.65 and reached a high price of $2.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.66. The stock touched a low price of $2.60.Recently in News on June 1, 2022, Klaus Roewe, industry veteran and former leader of one of the most profitable commercial aircraft programs, to join Lilium as CEO. Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) (“Lilium”), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, announced today that it is accelerating its next phase of product delivery and business growth with the naming of Klaus Roewe, long-time Airbus executive, as CEO. Roewe will be joining Lilium on August 1, 2022. Daniel Wiegand, Lilium co-founder and the current CEO, will continue as Lilium’s Chief Engineer for Innovation and Future Programs and as a Board Director. “The Board ran an extensive global CEO search and are genuinely excited with the appointment of Klaus Roewe. We believe adding Klaus as CEO will give us unparalleled executional leadership to complement Lilium’s innovative DNA as we continue the development of the Lilium Jet and advance towards Type Certification and scale production – Klaus has a breadth of operational experience that is very rare in our industry,” said Lilium Chairman, Tom Enders.During his 30 years at Airbus, Klaus Roewe has spearheaded all phases of the life cycle of a commercial aircraft across Engineering, Manufacturing, Program management and Customer Support. He led Airbus’ most important business line, the A320 and A320neo programs, to unprecedented success during his tenure: improving aircraft performance, doubling EBIT, cutting unit costs, while increasing market share and FCF, making it the most successful large commercial aircraft program of all time.Daniel and his co-founders launched the company in 2015, designing and proving out a novel eVTOL jet architecture – and attracting some of best talent in the industry to help them achieve their mission. Since then, the company has gone from a start-up to a Nasdaq-listed company with over 800 employees and a dynamic, experienced, leadership team pulled from the best of aerospace and high-tech. Barry Engle, former President of GM North America and Lilium Board Director, said: “As CEO, Daniel has inspired us with a bold vision of transforming sustainable regional mobility with a breakthrough electric jet technology. As a Board and as investors, we are delighted that Daniel will continue to focus on this vision and to help drive innovation around core technologies and future products.”“I am absolutely thrilled to have Klaus Roewe as our next CEO – I firmly believe that he is the right person to lead us through this next phase; and adding him gives Lilium the ideal mix of Silicon Valley innovation with deep aerospace know-how,” said Daniel Wiegand.“I’m proud to be joining the most innovative and differentiated eVTOL company in our industry,“ said Klaus Roewe. He added: “I look forward to working with all the Lilium teams to advance the development of our aircraft and to drive Lilium’s success in revolutionizing sustainable air transport.”. You can read further details here

Lilium N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.18 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $2.16 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) full year performance was -73.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lilium N.V. shares are logging -73.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.16 and $11.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1825286 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lilium N.V. (LILM) recorded performance in the market was -61.62%, having the revenues showcasing -23.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 749.08M, as it employees total of 964 workers.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Lilium N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.93, with a change in the price was noted -3.79. In a similar fashion, Lilium N.V. posted a movement of -55.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,672,615 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LILM is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Lilium N.V. (LILM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Lilium N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.63%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Lilium N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.64%, alongside a downfall of -73.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.56% during last recorded quarter.